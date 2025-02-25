Asuka doesn’t wrestle to please the critics, rumor killer on Vince McMahon

Feb 25, 2025 - by Steve Gerweck

Asuka values authenticity in wrestling over pleasing critics. She believes matches shouldn’t feel mass-produced but should be appreciated for what they are—whether messy or masterpieces. Ultimately, she sees love for the craft as the most important factor.

– Despite rumors online, Fox and Vince McMahon not working together on a new wrestling promotion. Sean Ross Sapp tweeted, “Fox has denied any involvement in a possible Vince McMahon wrestling promotion, when we reached out.”

