Asuka doesn’t wrestle to please the critics, rumor killer on Vince McMahon

– Asuka values authenticity in wrestling over pleasing critics. She believes matches shouldn’t feel mass-produced but should be appreciated for what they are—whether messy or masterpieces. Ultimately, she sees love for the craft as the most important factor.

If I wrestled just to please the reviews, every match would end up feeling like industrial waste. I don’t think people really want mass-produced, uniform matches. I want to enjoy a terrible match for the mess that it is, and when a match is truly great, I want to experience it as… pic.twitter.com/fS4ITYsvaa — ASUKA / 明日華 (@WWEAsuka) February 25, 2025

– Despite rumors online, Fox and Vince McMahon not working together on a new wrestling promotion. Sean Ross Sapp tweeted, “Fox has denied any involvement in a possible Vince McMahon wrestling promotion, when we reached out.”

