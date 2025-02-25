AEW News and Notes

– Mercedes Mone’ via Katee Sackhoff says she’s tired of men holding back women in wrestling and they deserve equality.

“It’s clear that we bring in just as much as the men, so why not get paid equally? Why not receive the same amount of TV time? Why not huh?

I was the first woman to main event a pay-per-view, which is so special. I was the first African American woman to main event WrestleMania. I’ve accomplished so many firsts, and my biggest goal is just to make those things happen for women all over the world.

These men. That’s the biggest roadblock. We prove ourselves all the time, but the consistency isn’t there. It’s like, “Okay, we’ll give them a chance.” Then when we succeed, they think, “Oh, don’t let them be better than us. We need to take that chance back.”

– To honor Black History Month, AEW has developed a documentary chronicling Swerve Strickland’s distinguished wrestling and music career, encompassing his childhood, independent circuit experience, AEW World Championship tenure, and memorable encounters with Danielson and Ospreay.

– The documentary “This Is Brodie Lee” can be streamed on Tubi, showcasing the remarkable story of Brodie Lee (Jon Huber).

– AEW Collision on February 22 averaged 421,000 viewers; 0.12 P18-49 rating

