Zayn asked about his contractual status, Undertaker adjusting to retirement, new WWE 2K25 Screenshot

– The Undertaker says it’s been a struggle and he hasn’t been the same since retiring from the ring in WWE.

“I didn’t know that I wanted to coach. I didn’t know what to do. WWE is all I’d known for 30 years.”

You can still love the business, but it doesn’t love you back the same way after you’re done. It’s hard to walk away from something that’s been your life for so long. And no one really prepares you for that part.”

– During a conversation with Fightful Select’s Sean Ross Sapp, Sami Zayn was asked about his WWE contract status. While he didn’t go into specifics, he explained that he typically keeps that kind of information private. However, he acknowledged that he’s happy where he is and has no plans to leave. Zayn previously signed a multi-year deal with WWE in 2022, and despite ongoing chatter about contract negotiations within the company, it looks like he’s not going anywhere for the foreseeable future.

