WWE Raw Results 2/24/25

WWE Raw returns tonight at 8/7c, live on Netflix from the Heritage Bank Center in Cincinnati, OH.

Scheduled for the show this evening is The New Day vs. LWO, Penta vs. Ludwig Kaiser vs. Pete Dunne, Lyra Valkyria (c) vs. Dakota Kai for the WWE Women’s Intercontinental Championship, Bianca Belair & Naomi (c) vs. Liv Morgan & Raquel Rodriguez for the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships, Rhea Ripley delivers a message to IYO SKY, CM Punk, Seth Rollins, and Logan Paul will appear, and WWE World Heavyweight Champion Gunther will speak.

The following are complete WWE Raw results from Monday, February 24, 2025. The following report was written by Gerweck.net reporter Matt Boone (@MattBoone0709) as the show aired on Netflix from 8-11pm EST.

WWE RAW RESULTS – FEBRUARY 24, 2025

“WWE Then. Now. Forever. Together.” airs and then we shoot to Michael Cole and Pat McAfee, who welcome us to the WWE Elimination Chamber: Toronto “go-home” episode of WWE Raw. We see arrival shots of various Superstars, with Cody Rhodes getting an insane pop.

Logan Paul, CM Punk Kick Off This Week’s Show

Ohio’s own Logan Paul’s theme then hits and out comes the social media mega-star to kick off this week’s show. He starts by mentioning like everyone in the crowd, he too is from Ohio. They all boo him anyways. He says that’s enough of the boos. He’s just like all of them, only better.

After he drones on a bit more about how rich and awesome he is, the theme for CM Punk hits to cut him off and the crowd goes wild. “The Best in the World” heads to join Paul in the ring on the mic. Uht oh! Punk and Paul go back-and-forth on the mic for a while.

Punk calls Paul a flash in the pan and vowing to eliminate him this weekend. Paul ends up cheap-shotting Punk with a big b*tch-slap to the face before quickly fleeing the ring to end the segment.

Ludwig Kaiser vs. Pete Dunne vs. Penta

A video package airs showing Penta and his interactions with Ludwig Kaiser and Pete Dunne. Back live inside the arena, Kaiser’s theme hits and out he comes for scheduled triple-threat action in the opening match on this week’s show.

As Kaiser settles inside the squared circle, the show shifts gears and heads into the first commercial break of the evening. When the show returns, footage of The Rock’s WrestleMania 42 in New Orleans announcement airs.

Back live, Pete Dunne is finishing up his ring entrance in progress. Penta’s theme hits and the crowd goes wild as Mr. “Cero Miedo” makes his way to the ring. The bell sounds and Penta immediately jumps off to an offensive lead, working over Kaiser after dumping Dunne on the floor.

After some more back-and-forth action, the show heads into a mid-match commercial break. When it returns, after a few more minutes and Penta nearing a finish, Kaiser throws him out to the floor, hits his finisher on Dunne and steals the win.

Winner: Ludwig Kaiser

Jackie Redmond In-Crown Interview With Rhea Ripley

A video package airs on John Cena’s final Chamber match at the WWE Elimination Chamber: Toronto premium live event this Saturday. When it wraps up, Jackie Redmond is shown in the crowd. She introduces her guest at this time, Rhea Ripley.

The WWE Women’s World Champion is asked for her thoughts about her title defense against IYO SKY next week on Raw all-the-while the Women’s Chamber match is taking place this weekend, and could impact her title as well. Ripley says her focus is SKY. She’s never beaten her.

As Ripley is finishing up, she is cut off by her opponent next week, as SKY herself appears and gets in her face. She says next week she will beat her again, and then she will go into WrestleMania as the new WWE Women’s World Champion.

The New Day vs. LWO

A teaser clip for this coming Sunday’s new episode of WWE LFG, featuring Road Dogg, airs. After that, we return live inside the arena where The New Day’s new heel theme hits. Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods make their way to the ring for the next match of the evening.

As they settle in the ring, the show heads to a pre-match break. When the show returns, New Day are in the middle of a cheap heel promo. LWO’s theme hits to cut them off and out comes the LWO duo for tag-team action. The bell sounds and things get underway.

Following a few minutes of basic action, The New Day pull off the victory. Kingston and Woods continue the beatdown after the match, leading to the LWO theme hitting again. Dragon Lee runs out to make the save. It works at first, but they end up double-powerbombing all of the LWO guys one-by-one and leaving them laying.

Winners: The New Day

More In-Fighting In Judgment Day Clubhouse

The show shoots backstage to The Judgment Day Clubhouse. Finn Balor is scolding Dominik Mysterio and Mysterio says they need a new member. Balor says he will fix things.

Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez come by and tell them to stop fighting. Balor tells them to mind their own business and brings up what happened to Jade Cargill.

Morgan says they weren’t involved in that and that they’ll all handle their own business. The brief backstage segment wraps up on that note.

GUNTHER vs. Akira Tozawa

GUNTHER is then shown and we head to a break. When the show returns, “The Ring General” is in his ring gear inside the squared circle. The WWE World Heavyweight Champion talks about his plans to put an end to the YEET! circus at WrestleMania.

He then talks about giving someone an opportunity tonight to go one-on-one against the champion. With that said, out comes his opponent, Akira Tozawa. GUNTHER tells Tozawa when he gets in the ring that he gave him this opportunity because he saw him doing a TikTok dance earlier.

GUNTHER tells Tozawa to earn his respect, and starts shoving him. Tozawa blasts him with a kick that hit the mic still in his hand and sounded good. It got a good pop, too. Unfortunately, that was it for Tozawa, as GUNTHER took over and brutalized him from there.

Tozawa eventually surprises GUNTHER with one spin kick a few moments later, and a close roll-up attempt, but then GUNTHER caught him legs-first coming off the ropes. He cranks back on a Boston crab. Tozawa eventually gets to the ropes. GUNTHER stands up and does some Razor Ramon-style insult kicks and slaps.

He hits a power bomb and has him finished off, but he pulls him up before the count of three. He locks him in a standing sleeper-hold and Tozawa goes to sleep. GUNTHER drops him Jon Jones-Lyoto Machida style. He goes to attack after the match, which brings Otis in the ring.

The WWE World Heavyweight Champion slaps Otis a bunch and then Otis backs down. GUNTHER ends up sneaking behind him as he was checking on Tozawa and he begins choking him out anyways. “Main Event” Jey Uso’s theme hits, however, and the YEET! master makes his way out to run off the champ.

Winner: GUNTHER

WWE Women’s Intercontinental Championship

Lyra Valkyria (c) vs. Dakota Kai

Some footage of Michael Cole on Logan Paul’s podcast is shown, including close-ups of Cole’s fat stomach busting through his button-up shirt. Ouch. After that, Dakota Kai and Lyra Valkyria are shown backstage walking the halls. Their title tilt is up next.

On that note, the show heads into another commercial break. When the show returns, Kai makes her way to the ring and settle inside. Her music dies down and the theme for her opponent, reigning title-holder Valkyria, hits. She heads out and makes her way into the ring as well.

The bell sounds and we’re officially off-and-running with this one. Kai takes the early offensive lead. As she stands over a laid out Valkyria on the floor at ringside, the show shifts gears and heads into a mid-match commercial break as the championship clash continues.

When the show returns, after some more back-and-forth action, Valkyria fights her way to victory. After the match, Valkyria hugs Kai in a sign of mutual respect, only for Ivy Nile to attack both and leave them each laid out.

Winner and STILL WWE Women’s Intercontinental Champion: Lyra Valkyria

Sami Zayn’s Message To Kevin Owens

Jackie Redmond has a sit down interview with Sami Zayn earlier today. Zayn shares with us that not only Kevin Owens was at his house on Friday but he also went to Owens’ house and saw his mom and they hung out.

He says he went home and was ashamed of himself for going to Owens’ house as he didn’t have good intentions. He says he and Owens have never involved their families but it’s different this time and he doesn’t know what either of them are capable of right now.

He talks about this match being “unsanctioned” and how this match will be a war. He tells Owens that he hopes he’s ready because this war will be bad.

Bron Breakker vs. Dominik Mysterio

Dominik Mysterio is shown walking backstage with Finn Balor and Carlito and we see Bron Breakker walking backstage as well as they have a match next. When the show returns, Roxanne Perez and Bayley run into each other backstage.

Inside the arena, Dom-Dom is shown in the ring. Footage is shown of Bron Breakker and AJ Styles’ impressive shirt-catch last week. After that, the theme for the WWE Intercontinental Champion hits and out comes Breakker. The dogs in Cincy are barking.

The bell sounds and we’re officially off-and-running with this one. Breakker takes the early offensive lead. After beating down “Dirty” Dom for a few, Carlito gets involved, which allows Dom-Dom to shift the offensive momentum in his favor.

Bron takes over again, so Balor and Carlito both blatantly interfere and the ref throws it out. Breakker spears everyone and goes face-to-face with Balor. Balor backs off, but flashes and evil smirk back at the I-C champ from ringside.

Winner via DQ: Bron Breakker

Cody Rhodes, Seth Rollins Address The Rock Wanting Cody’s Soul

Footage is shown of The Rock’s awkward, somewhat creepy interaction with WWE Champion Cody Rhodes from last week’s SmackDown, where “The Final Boss” told Cody he “wanted his soul.” After it wraps up, “The American Nightmare” is shown walking the halls.

The show heads to a commercial break on that note. When the show returns, The Creed Brothers are giving Ivy Nile praise for her actions moments ago, when Cathy Kelley approaches them. Nile makes it clear she is out to achieve Master Gable’s goal of them all capturing gold.

She says The Creed Brothers are going after tag gold next week, and she’s gonna attack Lyra every chance she gets until she gets Women’s I-C gold. As she continues talking, reigning tag champs The War Raiders attack Julius and Brutus Creed from behind.

Back inside the arena, Cody Rhodes’ theme hits and out he comes to fans singing along with it and fireworks exploding. He makes his way to the ring to address The Rock’s comments from last Friday’s SmackDown. He asks what it means to ask for a man’s soul. He says he understands the offer The Rock has made him.

He says he knows he’s a heavily blessed man and this decision he has to make doesn’t just affect him. He talks about his family and the dues they’ve paid. He says The Rock has put an offer out to him where he doesn’t have to fight and break his body like his dad did. Seth Rollins’ music hits and he makes his way out to the ring.

Rollins gets on the mic and tells Rhodes they haven’t been in the ring together since WrestleMania 40 and welcomes Rhodes to Monday Night Rollins. Rollins tells Rhodes he cannot wait to face him at WrestleMania. He says he’s out here to ask Rhodes what he’s thinking because last year they were against The Rock and now The Rock wants him to sell his soul.

He says the fact that Rhodes didn’t slap The Rock after his proposal is a slap in Rollins’ face. He asks why Rhodes would even consider it and if being champ is a burden for Rhodes it isn’t for Rollins. Rhodes tells Rollins that Rollins is being judgemental. He tells Rollins that The Rock asked for his soul and Rollins’ soul because Rollins’ soul is compromised.

Rhodes tells Rollins that he knows who Rollins is and that Rollins helped Rhodes be the champ. Rollins says he’s not out here to judge Rhodes but maybe he’s out here to protect Rhodes so Rhodes doesn’t make the same mistakes Rollins did. Rollins says he doesn’t want to hate Rhodes and to not make him hate.

He tells Rhodes he doesn’t want to face a soulless Cody Rhodes but he wants to face the Cody Rhodes with the passion of his own free will. He says he’s not here for Rhodes soul, he’s here for Rhodes’ title and leaves the ring. That’s how the intense segment wraps up.

WWE Women’s Tag-Team Championships

Bianca Belair & Naomi (c) vs. Liv Morgan & Raquel Rodriguez

It’s main event time!

But first, “Main Event” Jey Uso is shown apologizing to Akira Tozawa for getting mixed up in his business with GUNTHER earlier. As he leaves the room, he is mocked by Grayson Waller, relentlessly, until he super-kicks him and leaves him laying. Austin Theory annoyed Waller at one point doing the “YEET!” thing with Uso.

Rhea Ripley vs. IYO SKY for the WWE Women’s World Championship and The War Raiders vs. The Creed Brothers for the WWE Tag-Team Championships are announced for next week’s WWE Raw on Netflix. Inside the arena, Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez are already in the ring.

The theme for the reigning WWE Women’s Tag-Team Champions Naomi and Bianca Belair hits and they make their way to the ring. Alicia Taylor handles the final pre-match formal ring introductions for the champions and the challengers.

Belair and Naomi attack Morgan and Rodriguez before the bell rings. Morgan is sent into the barricades outside and Rodriguez is tossed into the timekeepers area. The bell finally sounds, and Belair slams Morgan into the corner of the ring.

Naomi is tagged in and they double team Morgan. Belair is now tagged in and they continue to double team Morgan and cover for a two count. Morgan is slammed back in the ring, and Belair connects with a punch. Rodriguez trips up Belair and Rodriguez is now tagged in. Rodriguez throws Belair into the barricade at ringside.

On that note, the show heads into a mid-match commercial break. When the show returns, Naomi tags in and hits a big springboard face-buster on Rodriguez for a close two-count. Morgan and Rodriguez fight back and hit a double-team super-ob-Liv-ion off the ropes in a scary-looking spot.

Morgan goes for the cover, but only gets two. As the action continues, Dominik Mysterio runs out and gets involved. Morgan hits her ob-Liv-ion finisher again and immediately goes for the cover, yet again only manages to get two. Belair hits the ring and spears Rodriguez. All four are down.

Belair takes over again after tagging in as the legal woman. She hits the K.O.D. for a super close two-count, but again it is broken up. Naomi tags in. Belair hits the K.O.D. and Naomi follows up with a cover. Dom puts Liv’s foot on the ropes to keep this one alive.

On the floor, Belair gets the large Rodriguez on her shoulders. She goes for a K.O.D. on the commentary desk, but Rodriguez counters, escapes and slams Belair on the desk. In the ring, Morgan looks for ob-Liv-ion on Naomi again. Naomi tries countering but Liv rolls her up for a close two-count.

Morgan walks into a butt-blast from Naomi, who then knocks Dom onto the floor. She goes for a split-legged moonsault to Morgan, but Rodriguez grabs her foot to stop her. Morgan follows up with a cover on Naomi and scores the pin. Your winners AND NEW WWE Women’s Tag-Team Champions — Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez. That’s how this week’s show goes off the air. Thanks for joining us!

Winners and NEW WWE Women’s Tag-Team Champions: Liv Morgan & Raquel Rodriguez

