WWE ID talent Zayda Steel collapses after match

WWE ID talent Zayda Steel wrote on social media that she collapsed after her last match and urged fellow wrestlers to listen to their body.

Steel, one of the first indie talent signed to a WWE ID deal, collapsed after facing Zara Zakher in a WWE ID Showcase match on Saturday at the CZW event in New Jersey.

“I collapsed after my match last night due to lack of sleep & eating so let this be your reminder to take care & listen to your body,” Steel wrote.

The 21-year-old did not wrestle the following day and missed her scheduled match at an indie show promoted by New Texas Pro Wrestling. She is set to face Kylie Rae this Thursday in another WWE ID Showcase match.

I collapsed after my match last night due to lack of sleep & eating so let this be your reminder to take care & listen to your body! — Zayda Steel (@ZaydaSteel) February 23, 2025

