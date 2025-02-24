The Undertaker says Jake Roberts was the greatest heel in wrestling

The Undertaker recently shared insights on his Six Feet Under podcast, reflecting on the impact of fellow Hall of Famer Jake “The Snake” Roberts and recalling a wild backstage moment involving Roberts’ infamous python, Damien.

Speaking about Roberts’ influence, The Undertaker praised him as the greatest heel in wrestling and credited him with valuable lessons early in his career. He said:

“That point can’t be argued. I just know that — we have some sordid history, but with that sordid history, like being in the car with this man is just — it’s like one life lesson after another. Good and bad. But the things that, the things that I learned about the business and conducting myself within the locker room around the WWF then, WWE now. The lessons that I learned, the little tidbits, the nuggets of things that people just don’t think about that he does? I’ve carried them. I mean, I’ve carried them my whole career and – oh, absolutely, I used them.”

Undertaker also recounted a wild story about Roberts’ pet snake, Damien, and how he once refused to help retrieve the massive reptile after a pre-match warm-up:

“He had that snake year-round, and we would — in the winter, you know, we were working in the winter. And that snake would come out of the trunk of the car, barely move, you know, because they’re cold-blooded, so they needed that warmth. And he would go into the shower, and he’d turn all the shower heads on, right? And then throw that snake in there. And it would take it a few minutes, and then that snake turned into a snake. Like a reticulated python, which are highly aggressive. I’ll never forget the guy who was getting close… a time for him to go to his match, and he comes in. He goes, ‘Hey, I might need you to help me get Damien back.’ ‘Nope. No, sir.’ And I go and peek, and the snake is just in the corner, all coiled up, and the warm water is hitting him. I was like, ‘I appreciate you, but you’re on your own, buddy.’”

