Report: TNA has “very high interest” in Elektra Lopez

Feb 24, 2025 - by staff

Earlier this month, it was reported that multiple wrestlers were leaving WWE including Karissa Rivera aka Elektra Lopez.

According to Chris Featherstone of Sportskeeda.com, TNA Wrestling has shown “very high interest” in using Elektra. Discussions are reportedly underway for Elektra’s debut with the company once her non-compete clause expires.

Featherstone also noted that Elektra recently visited backstage at a TNA television event. While other promotions are said to be interested in signing Elektra, she is currently leaning towards working with TNA.

On February 15th, Elektra wrote the following via Twitter/X…

Post Category: News     Tags:

Leave a Reply

Female of the Day

Christi Jaynes

view pictures
View All

Love what you're reading? Help support GERWECK.net

DONATE with Paypal