WWE announcer Michael Cole on how much he knows ahead of each show:

“Pat McAfee knows nothing. Pat doesn’t want to know anything going on on the show. He wants to go out there and just be him.

“I need to be prepared. I don’t know every single step of every single thing that’s going to happen, but I need to understand storylines. I need to understand where we’re going to go with certain characters so I can lead the audience in that direction, because I am the narrator.

“For instance, at the Rumble, I’ll sit at ringside all day and the guys and girls will come up to me, and Gargano and Ciampa, DIY came up to me and they explained their whole outlay of their match, because there was some certain little things that I had to know about to be able to bring forward into the story and explain why these things were happening.

“Also at the end, the Street Profits got involved and people were like ‘why are they getting involved’ so I would need to have that knowledge to explain to the audience why this is happening. So those are the things.”

(Source: Impaulsive)

