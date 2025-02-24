Matt Hardy on his frustrations with AEW’s approach to utilizing talent

Matt Hardy has voiced his frustrations with AEW’s approach to utilizing talent, particularly when it comes to the company’s emphasis on in-ring ability over character popularity. In a passionate critique, Hardy specifically addressed the idea that wrestlers who may not be the best in-ring performers are often overlooked in favor of technically superior workers.

Hardy argued that this mindset led to questionable booking decisions, referencing a specific example: “Who cares? Harley doesn’t match her in the ring. That’s irrelevant.” He emphasized that a wrestler’s ability to connect with the audience should be just as important—if not more—than their technical skills inside the ring.

One of Hardy’s biggest issues is with AEW owner Tony Khan’s branding of the company as ‘Where the best wrestle.’ While he acknowledged that this serves as strong promotional material, he believes it ultimately comes at the expense of popular wrestlers who may not fit that description. “It doesn’t matter if she doesn’t match up. It drives me nuts man. If you are over (as a) character, if people are interested, it’s gonna help sell tickets, it’s gonna move merch, and someone that’s popular, utilize them.”

Hardy’s perspective highlights an ongoing debate in professional wrestling: Should promotions prioritize technical wrestling ability, or should they focus more on characters who can engage audiences and sell tickets? For Hardy, the answer is clear—if a performer is popular and marketable, they should be utilized to their fullest potential.

Source: The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy

