JBL says the Rhodes-Rock’s SmackDown Segment was “strange”

JBL praised The Rock’s segment with Cody Rhodes on this past Friday’s episode of WWE SmackDown, describing it as “strange” but “incredibly well done.”

In the segment, The Rock called out Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes, telling him that he wanted him to be his champion and also wanted his soul.

While appearing on the “Something to Wrestle” podcast, the former Bradshaw was asked to share his thoughts on the segment. He said,

“I thought it was strange, and I thought it was probably supposed to be strange. Sometimes, you do stuff that you don’t have a finish to. That’s why you call it episodic television, and I thought that’s what that was. I have no idea what ‘I’m gonna take your soul’ [meant], I don’t think anybody else does. I thought it was incredibly well done. It looked uncomfortable, and I think that’s how it was supposed to look. I thought it was incredibly well done.”

In 2024, Karrion Kross led The Final Testament in feuds with Bobby Lashley, The Street Profits, The New Day, and The Wyatt Sicks. He also competed at WWE WrestleMania XL and teased a potential rivalry with Sami Zayn.

Taking to Twitter over the weekend, Kross acknowledged a shift in the fans’ perception of him over the past year.

