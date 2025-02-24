Jade Cargill, Doc Gallows, and Hook updates

– PWInsider reports that AEW star Hook has reportedly signed with notable pro wrestling super agent Barry Bloom for representation in upcoming contract negotiations.

– Doc Gallows and his wife are opening a chiropractic and wellness center in Locust Grove, Georgia.

1 week from today, Monday 3/3 @bg39760138 & I are officially opening Hankinson Chiropractic & Wellness at 501A Stanley K Tanger Blvd in Locust Grove, GA!! Offering chiropractic adjustments, soft tissue modalities & more. See you next week! #adjustmesoftly pic.twitter.com/nb07qGJJT5 — “The Big LG” Doc Gallows (@The_BigLG) February 24, 2025

– Jade Cargill is no longer training at the PC in Orlando and is set to return to WWE television. It was noted that Cargill’s return is expected to take place imminently and could possibly come as soon as tonight on RAW on Netflix, reports PWInsider.

Bianca Belair and Naomi are set to defend the Women’s Tag Team Championships against Liv Morgan & Raquel Rodriguez tonight on RAW.

