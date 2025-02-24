Former WWE Superstar ready to return to the ring

Former WWE star Ezekiel Jackson says he’s ready to make his return after 10 years away from the ring

“I keep asking myself if I ended my career the way that I really wanted to, and for the most part, I didn’t. So, I’ve always had that little chip on my shoulder, wanting to finish things on my terms.

This is going to be a fun journey. I’m excited to see how it all plays out. I’m looking forward to doing what I love. I’ve always loved professional wrestling. I’ve been a fan since I was 8 years old, traveled the world, and faced a lot of amazing people. There are still some people out there I’d love to compete against.

So, here we are—New Year, 2025. I’m ready for this, ready to have some fun. A few people are about to see what the personification of domination is all about, and some of them have never seen it before!”

(Source: Ezekiel Jackson via YouTube)

