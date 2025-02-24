Dwayne Johnson’s Seven Buck Productions inks deal with Disney’s 20th Television

Deadline.com is running an exclusive story reporting that 20th Television has secured a first-look TV deal with Seven Bucks Productions, the production company co-founded by Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and Dany Garcia.

The deal brings Seven Bucks under the Walt Disney Co. umbrella.

Under the pact with 20th Television, Seven Bucks Productions will develop and executive produce comedy, drama, adult animation, limited and unscripted series for linear networks and streamers, with an emphasis on platforms across Disney Entertainment Television.

“There are few producers more synonymous with franchise-building than Dwayne Johnson and Dany Garcia. DJ is arguably the biggest star on the planet, whose unmatchable charisma, charm, and magical likeability is infused into the characters and stories that Seven Bucks brings to the screen. Seven Bucks has had an incredible run working with Disney on the film side and we are thrilled to continue this legacy at the television studio,” said Karey Burke, president of 20th Television.

“Disney has been our trusted partner in storytelling and entertainment for years now, and we’re ecstatic to expand our partnership with them beyond film as we set out to work hard and achieve the same success in the television space,” Johnson and Garcia said. “In 20th Television we have a partner who matches our ambition, our passion, and our commitment to bring authentic, innovative content to audiences all over the world. Collaborating with Dana Walden, Eric Schrier, Karey Burke, Carolyn Cassidy, and the entire team at 20th Television feels like an unlimited opportunity for creative storytelling, and most importantly, entertaining a lot of folks out there.”

