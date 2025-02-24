Bianca Belair on the possibility of a heel turn

Bianca Belair On A Possible Heel Turn & What That Could Look Like For Her pic.twitter.com/f3YJW5DgSf — JAY (@king0fwres1ling) February 24, 2025

Bianca Belair addressed the possibility of a heel turn, acknowledging that while she never says never, it would have to be for something significant. “I never say never, but what I will say is that it would have to be something substantial and a bigger picture to it,” she explained. She emphasized the challenge of maintaining a successful babyface persona, stating, “Being a successful babyface, a babyface who is consistently able to keep their name at the top of the conversation, it [is] very hard to get it. Once you get it, you don’t really want to let go of that.”

Belair believes that the longer she remains a babyface, the more impactful a potential heel turn would be. “The longer you can hold on to that, if that heel turn happens, the bigger that heel turn will be,” she noted. If she ever embraces the dark side, she wants to fully commit to being disliked. “If that does happen, I want to be the heel that people would not like. I don’t know if I’m ready for that or if everybody else is ready for that.”

She also expressed skepticism about the concept of “loved” heels, stating, “It’s one thing when I hear fans say, ‘I love so and so as a heel.’ When I hear ‘love’ and ‘heel’ in the same sentence, that doesn’t work for me.” She pointed to Nia Jax as an example of an effective heel, saying, “Someone like Nia Jax, how valuable she is to this division, playing that role, we need that.”

For now, Belair remains uncertain about whether the time is right for a turn. “We’ll see what happens and where it goes right now. I don’t know if I’m ready for that or if the fans are ready for that,” she admitted. However, if the moment ever comes, she promises it will be significant. “But when it happens, it’s going to be something big. If it ever happens, who knows.”

Source: Virtual Media Event for WWE Elimination Chamber

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

