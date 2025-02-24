Ash By Elegance on WWE: “It was like a toxic relationship”

During an interview with The Love of Wrestling (via Monopoly Events), Ash By Elegance (formerly Dana Brooke) said the following about her run with WWE…

“I will be completely open and honest. It was like a toxic relationship. It was definitely a roller coaster ride. But I wouldn’t be who I am today if it wasn’t for WWE. WWE gave me an amazing platform to interact with all my fans, to get to know one another, and I’m real. My fans will know that I will try and reach out and just be super motivating and super inspiring. If it wasn’t for WWE, I wouldn’t have the fans and be able to interact like I do

With that being said, it really was an eye-opening experience. I was there during the women’s evolution. We, I say as Charlotte Flair, myself, Sasha Banks, Bayley, everyone in that era of NXT was just truly amazing, Asuka. I was Asuka’s first opponent when she came to the States. I was on the first-ever NXT Takeover. I was on the first Evolution, the first Women’s Royal Rumble. So it’s been an amazing journey. Also I started my career with Charlotte Flair by my side, I had Ric Flair by my side, so it’s [been] very memorable moments in my career.”

(quotes: Colin Tessier)

