A decline in WWE morale reported, Karl Anderson hints at a NJPW return

– Wrestlenomics reports that while WWE is posting record financial results in the TKO era, multiple current WWE employees have described a decline in morale, tied to reduced benefits, pay increases being limited, plus heavier workloads.

And while management has emphasized the value of its workforce during town hall meetings, multiple staff say they feel increasingly undervalued.

– Recently released WWE star Karl Anderson hinted at a potential return to NJPW by sharing his old theme music.

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

