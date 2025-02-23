Zilla Fatu on encouragement he received from Rey Mysterio

Feb 23, 2025

Zilla Fatu recently shared a conversation he had with WWE legend Rey Mysterio, expressing how meaningful it was to reconnect with him after a long time. He described the experience as “pretty dope,” highlighting that he hadn’t seen or been in touch with Mysterio for a while.

During their conversation, Mysterio offered words of encouragement, telling Fatu, “Keep going. We gonna see you soon.” He reinforced his belief in Fatu’s potential, urging him to stay dedicated to his journey: “Just keep working, keep grinding. We waiting for you.”

Adding a touch of humor, Fatu mentioned that he told Mysterio, “If Dom get out of place one more time, he know who to call,” implying that he’d be ready to step in if Dominik Mysterio needed to be put in check.

Source: Zilla Fatu YouTube

