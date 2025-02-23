WWE legend wants one more run, possible NXT name change, Clark Connor returning (video), more

– The Boogeyman says he wants one last run in the company before officially retiring

One more run …..WWELEGEND BOOGEYMAN CMIN2GETCHA ⏰ pic.twitter.com/V01JCuM8Dx — BOOGEYMAN (@realboogey) February 23, 2025

– NXT star Sol Ruca could be set to undergo a huge name change soon in the company. WWE recently filed a trademark for “Kalyx” which is close to Ruca’s real name Calyx Hampton. This is similar to the company filing a trademark for “Zaria” who’s real name is Daria Hodder, who is currently in a Tag Team with Ruca in NXT

– AEW posted a vignette featuring Clark Connors’ return to AEW.

– Happy birthday to…

