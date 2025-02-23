WWE legend wants one more run, possible NXT name change, Clark Connor returning (video), more

Feb 23, 2025 - by Steve Gerweck

– The Boogeyman says he wants one last run in the company before officially retiring

– NXT star Sol Ruca could be set to undergo a huge name change soon in the company. WWE recently filed a trademark for “Kalyx” which is close to Ruca’s real name Calyx Hampton. This is similar to the company filing a trademark for “Zaria” who’s real name is Daria Hodder, who is currently in a Tag Team with Ruca in NXT

– AEW posted a vignette featuring Clark Connors’ return to AEW.

– Happy birthday to…

Post Category: News     Tags: , ,

2 Responses

  1. Bestofbothworlds says:
    February 23, 2025 at 3:37 pm

    I know the term legend is used loosely by this is by far the worst use of it

  2. Gau says:
    February 23, 2025 at 4:57 pm

    He should form a legends faction with Koko B. Ware, Brutus Beefcake, Rikishi, Michelle McCool and the Bella Twins..

Leave a Reply

Female of the Day

Nina Samuels

view pictures
View All

Love what you're reading? Help support GERWECK.net

DONATE with Paypal