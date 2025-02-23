WWE legend wants one more run, possible NXT name change, Clark Connor returning (video), more
– The Boogeyman says he wants one last run in the company before officially retiring
One more run …..WWELEGEND BOOGEYMAN CMIN2GETCHA ⏰ pic.twitter.com/V01JCuM8Dx
— BOOGEYMAN (@realboogey) February 23, 2025
– NXT star Sol Ruca could be set to undergo a huge name change soon in the company. WWE recently filed a trademark for “Kalyx” which is close to Ruca’s real name Calyx Hampton. This is similar to the company filing a trademark for “Zaria” who’s real name is Daria Hodder, who is currently in a Tag Team with Ruca in NXT
– AEW posted a vignette featuring Clark Connors’ return to AEW.
EXCLUSIVE: @ClarkConnors puts everyone in #AEW on notice! pic.twitter.com/90rF917JPO
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) February 23, 2025
– Happy birthday to…
Happy Birthday @KingSerpentico ! pic.twitter.com/2hU3NA2oZr
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) February 23, 2025
I know the term legend is used loosely by this is by far the worst use of it
He should form a legends faction with Koko B. Ware, Brutus Beefcake, Rikishi, Michelle McCool and the Bella Twins..