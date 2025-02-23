Ryan Nemeth files a lawsuit against AEW and CM Punk, match announced for Raw

– Dave Meltzer via X:

Ryan Nemeth filed suit in Los Angeles Superior Court against AEW and Phil Brooks. We’ve had several stories over the last two years covering this case.

Sean Ross Sapp reports:

The complaint is for assault, breach of contract, breach of implied covenant of good faith and fair dealing and intentional interference with prospective advantage.

– Announced for Raw tomorrow night, Penta vs. Pete Dunne vs. Ludwig Kaiser in a triple threat match.

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

