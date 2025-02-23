Ryan Nemeth files a lawsuit against AEW and CM Punk, match announced for Raw
– Dave Meltzer via X:
Ryan Nemeth filed suit in Los Angeles Superior Court against AEW and Phil Brooks. We’ve had several stories over the last two years covering this case.
Sean Ross Sapp reports:
The complaint is for assault, breach of contract, breach of implied covenant of good faith and fair dealing and intentional interference with prospective advantage.
– Announced for Raw tomorrow night, Penta vs. Pete Dunne vs. Ludwig Kaiser in a triple threat match.
#WWE #raw pic.twitter.com/IitBTehi4u
— Steve Gerweck (@SteveGerweck) February 23, 2025