Rhea Ripley has a message for fans, Mercedes Mone on her match with Harley Cameron

– Rhea Ripley says she is tired of fans harassing her at her home and warns them to stop immediately.

Shouldn’t have to say this…

Do not ever send fan mail to my house. That is by mail, or SELF DELIVERED!

That is 100% not ok. — RheaRipley_WWE (@RheaRipley_WWE) February 24, 2025

– In her latest newsletter, AEW’s TBS champion Mercedes Mone commented on her match against Harley Cameron at the 2025 Grand Slam event in Australia…

“Australia, you were nothing short of incredible! Wrestling in front of that passionate crowd was an experience I’ll never forget. The warmth and kindness of everyone I encountered—from the hotel staff to the fans—left a lasting impression on me. Seriously, the people in Australia are some of the nicest I’ve ever met.”

“And let’s talk about my match with Harley! She was phenomenal. Watching her grow has been such a joy, and I truly believe she’s on her way to becoming a world champion. She’s a star, a go-getter, and an entertainer in every sense of the word. But remember, while she’s on her way up, I’m still the greatest of all time and the reigning TBS champion. Nothing can derail this momentum—not even Momo Watabana. trust me, this Moné train is unstoppable!”

