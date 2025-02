Quick preview for WWE Raw, Liv Morgan picks her bar fight crew (video)

– Adam Pearce has announced the following for tomorrow’s RAW alongside the WWE Women’s Tag Team & Women’s Intercontinental Titles respectively:

• Seth Rollins, CM Punk & Logan Paul all in the building

• Gunther speaking out about Jey Uso

• Rhea Ripley speaking about her match with Iyo Sky on the RAW after Elimination Chamber

• Pete Dunne vs Penta vs Ludwig Kaiser

– Liv Morgan Picks Her Bar Fight Crew

