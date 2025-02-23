Oba Femi vs. Moose confirmed, Alexander Hammerstone posts update, Final Reckoning
– It was confirmed at last week’s TNA tapings that Oba Femi and Moose will meet at WWE “RoadBlock” on March 11th in New York City with both the NXT and TNA X-Division Championships on the line in the main event.
After @Obaofwwe sends a message to the mysterious new faction, the NXT Champion is surprised with the arrival of @ThisIsTNA X-Division Champion, @TheMooseNation. #WWENXT pic.twitter.com/hfBk0CuqiT
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) February 23, 2025
– Dustin Rhodes via X:
Here we go!!!! @RhodesWrestling presents #FinalReckoning March 23rd. We have had 4 great shows so far. This one should be a great one as well. Thank you once again for giving #RWA and my kids love. Come be a part of it in March!
TIX HERE⬇️⬇️⬇️https://t.co/swS9f5ssOP pic.twitter.com/2xbKkAlz3q
— Dustin Rhodes (@dustinrhodes) February 23, 2025
– Alexander Hammerstone posted:
Well.. being out with injury sucked. But I worked hard, did the rehab and am officially cleared and back.
Well.. being out with injury sucked. But I worked hard, did the rehab and am officially cleared and back.
Former world champion
World traveled
Current TNA superstar
As seen on TNA and NXT
Now accepting bookings.
Contact arohde1@hotmail.com pic.twitter.com/WDj5N0APM4
— Hammerstone (@alexhammerstone) February 23, 2025