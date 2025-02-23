Oba Femi vs. Moose confirmed, Alexander Hammerstone posts update, Final Reckoning

– It was confirmed at last week’s TNA tapings that Oba Femi and Moose will meet at WWE “RoadBlock” on March 11th in New York City with both the NXT and TNA X-Division Championships on the line in the main event.

After @Obaofwwe sends a message to the mysterious new faction, the NXT Champion is surprised with the arrival of @ThisIsTNA X-Division Champion, @TheMooseNation. #WWENXT pic.twitter.com/hfBk0CuqiT — WWE NXT (@WWENXT) February 23, 2025

– Dustin Rhodes via X:

Here we go!!!! @RhodesWrestling presents #FinalReckoning March 23rd. We have had 4 great shows so far. This one should be a great one as well. Thank you once again for giving #RWA and my kids love. Come be a part of it in March!

TIX HERE⬇️⬇️⬇️https://t.co/swS9f5ssOP pic.twitter.com/2xbKkAlz3q — Dustin Rhodes (@dustinrhodes) February 23, 2025

– Alexander Hammerstone posted:

Well.. being out with injury sucked. But I worked hard, did the rehab and am officially cleared and back.

Contact arohde1@hotmail.com pic.twitter.com/WDj5N0APM4 — Hammerstone (@alexhammerstone) February 23, 2025

