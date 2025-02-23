Oba Femi vs. Moose confirmed, Alexander Hammerstone posts update, Final Reckoning

Feb 23, 2025 - by Steve Gerweck

– It was confirmed at last week’s TNA tapings that Oba Femi and Moose will meet at WWE “RoadBlock” on March 11th in New York City with both the NXT and TNA X-Division Championships on the line in the main event.

Dustin Rhodes via X:

Alexander Hammerstone posted:

Well.. being out with injury sucked. But I worked hard, did the rehab and am officially cleared and back.

