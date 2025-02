NXT Live Results / Sebring, Fl / Sat Feb 22, 2025

The Complete Results from Alan Jay Arena:

Javier Bernal defeats Riley Osborne

Sol Ruca and Zaria defeat Stevie Turner and Laney Reid (with Mr. Stone)

Niko Vance defeats Drake Morreaux

NXT Heritage Cup Champion Lexis King defeats Joe Coffey

Jacey Jayne (with Fatal Influence) defeats Brinley Reece

NXT Tag Team Champions Nathan Frazer and Axiom defeat Hank Walker and Tank Ledger

Wes Lee / Tyriek Igwe / Tyson DuPont defeat Andre Chase / Kale Dixon / Uriah Connors

Lola Vice defeats Jazmyn Nyx (with Fatal Influence)

Main Event: Lumberjack Match: Ethan Page defeats Je’Von Evans

