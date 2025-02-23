Nixon Newell says Tegan Nox was far removed from her true self, Morgan on Ripley (video)

– Nixon Newell via Highspots Sign-it-Live:

“This is me down to a T. I’m very emo pop-punk. The “Tegan Nox” was so far removed from me, that I was trying to get this through but I just wasn’t allowed. They preferred me to be the ‘girl next door’ instead of tattooed-up punk kid.”

– Liv Morgan on Rhea Ripley: “I’m Gonna Take Everything She Ever Loved”

