Nixon Newell says Tegan Nox was far removed from her true self, Morgan on Ripley (video)
– Nixon Newell via Highspots Sign-it-Live:
“This is me down to a T. I’m very emo pop-punk. The “Tegan Nox” was so far removed from me, that I was trying to get this through but I just wasn’t allowed. They preferred me to be the ‘girl next door’ instead of tattooed-up punk kid.”
#tegannox pic.twitter.com/M2Q1dcy42e
— Steve Gerweck (@SteveGerweck) February 23, 2025
– Liv Morgan on Rhea Ripley: “I’m Gonna Take Everything She Ever Loved”