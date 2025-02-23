Miro returns to the ring, The Miz pulls a rare Topps Chrome card of The Rock, and a Mariah May note

– Miro had his first match since 2023 against Alberto Del Rio at SuperSlam III …

El Mega Campeón de AAA, Alberto Del Río, fue el primer oponente de Miro en su regreso a los cuadriláteros y ocurrió en QPW en Doha, Qatar, como parte del súper evento SuperSlam III, el cual estará disponible desde el 2 de marzo por @FiteTV @QPWrestling pic.twitter.com/WTSvnCYtPE — Lucha Libre Online (@luchalibreonlin) February 22, 2025

– Mariah May posted a WWE Figure of Toni Storm

– The Miz pulled a rare autographed Topps WWE Chrome card of The Rock, one of only 10 in existence.

The Miz just pulled an autograph of The Rock limited to 10 copies in existence!!! https://t.co/3GxxNwYGwi — Topps (@Topps) February 22, 2025

