Miro returns to the ring, The Miz pulls a rare Topps Chrome card of The Rock, and a Mariah May note

Feb 23, 2025 - by Steve Gerweck

Miro had his first match since 2023 against Alberto Del Rio at SuperSlam III …

Mariah May posted a WWE Figure of Toni Storm

The Miz pulled a rare autographed Topps WWE Chrome card of The Rock, one of only 10 in existence.

