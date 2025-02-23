LA Knight on his WWE popularity, Karrion Kross feels the shift from fans

Feb 23, 2025 - by Steve Gerweck

LA Knight says a lot of people assumed that his popularity will decrease after CM Punk and Randy Orton returned to WWE.

LA Knight: “Randy comes back, CM Punk comes back. And I’m like, “Alright, well, now the perception is going to be, “I got defeated, now these guys are here, so now I fade”. And I think a lot of people [had] kind of taken that stance for a moment.’”

Karrion Kross has noticed that fans are now appreciating his work more, specially in recent months.

