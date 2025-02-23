Jake Something launches a GoFundMe

Jake Something has undergone successful surgery to repair a torn biceps injury. The TNA Wrestling star has launched a GoFundMe campaign to help with his medical expenses. If you are interested in contributing, visit GoFundMe.com.

From the GoFundMe page:

Hello, I’m known professionally as Jake Something. On January 26th I was in Houston, Texas for Deadlock Pro Wrestling. I tore my bicep before the show even started which required surgery to repair, and being uninsured the bills are crippling. To add to this, one of my dog’s named Leah had to get surgery on the same day as me. Surgery was a success for both of us! We’re on the road to recovery now. As reluctant as I am to even create this, I know it’s the best chance I have at clearing these fees. I also know that times are tough for everyone, so no worries if you’re unable to help. If you are able to help, I’d greatly appreciate it.

Thank you!

Jake

