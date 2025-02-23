Becky Lynch says motherhood has changed her priorities

Becky Lynch says being a mom changed her life and her return to WWE is no longer guaranteed.

“Im not trying to be vague or cagey in any way, but I feel like I have a great mind for wrestling, a great love for it, and it’s always going to be a part of me. It’s in my heart, it’s in my head, and it’s the reason I have my family. So, it’s incredibly important to me. I just don’t know what that looks like for me in the future…

Life has surprised me in wonderful ways recently. You can make all these plans, but sometimes things don’t go the way you intended. In the long run, though, something else works out…something even better than you expected. And honestly, I feel like that’s been the story of my entire career.”

(Source: Becky Lynch via Getting Over Podcast)

