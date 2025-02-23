Angel Garza welcomes a daughter, Top Dolla’s ‘final boss’ tweet, and a note on WWE’s Kalyx

– According to Fightful Select, the Kalyx name is for Jessika Carr, WWE’s first full-time female referee, who has been quietly making moves to return to in-ring action.

Sources within WWE claim Carr has been competing under a mask at recent Evolve tapings, and Kalyx is reportedly her new identity.

– Former WWE star AJ Francis (Top Dolla) says he’s the real Final Boss and not The Rock

– Angel Garza welcomes the birth of his daughter. Congrats to them.

Family keeps growing❤️‍ Alia Atenea❤️‍ Welcome to our family pic.twitter.com/6ZKj4KUHAB — Angel Garza (@AngelGarzaWwe) February 22, 2025

