Angel Garza welcomes a daughter, Top Dolla’s ‘final boss’ tweet, and a note on WWE’s Kalyx
– According to Fightful Select, the Kalyx name is for Jessika Carr, WWE’s first full-time female referee, who has been quietly making moves to return to in-ring action.
Sources within WWE claim Carr has been competing under a mask at recent Evolve tapings, and Kalyx is reportedly her new identity.
– Former WWE star AJ Francis (Top Dolla) says he’s the real Final Boss and not The Rock
THE FINAL BO$$ pic.twitter.com/hD4i1DOFnd
— A.J. FRANCI$ (@AJFrancis410) February 22, 2025
– Angel Garza welcomes the birth of his daughter. Congrats to them.
Family keeps growing❤️ Alia Atenea❤️ Welcome to our family pic.twitter.com/6ZKj4KUHAB
— Angel Garza (@AngelGarzaWwe) February 22, 2025