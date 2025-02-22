The Undertaker on ending the Wrestlemania streak, The Rock vs. Cody Rhodes, WWE HOF note

– There has been some internal chatter that the WWE Hall of Fame event may not take place immediately following SmackDown this year.

With SmackDown now being three hours, some within WWE feel that the “showcase” of the WWE Hall of Fame may be lost on the audience after a 3-hour show.

(source: WrestleVotes – Backstage Pass)

– The Undertaker (via Busted Open Radio) says he’s still not happy about his streak being broken by Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 30

“I didn’t feel like Brock needed it. Brock was an attraction all to himself by this time. Would it have helped Bray Wyatt? Obviously it would’ve helped Bray. Would it have skyrocketed Roman Reigns? Probably.

It wasn’t my call, I questioned it…when I got to the building that day, I was going over. I didn’t like the way it panned out.”

– The Rock says when it comes to the Final Boss character and Cody Rhodes, it never has to culminate in a match:

“In the world of pro-wrestling, everything culminates in a match. What I love about the character of the Final Boss and Cody Rhodes, is it’s not about the title, it never has to culminate in a match. I think to have a storyline and two characters that are very popular, to never have to get in the ring for a match, and have this compelling and off-putting thing ‘he wants his soul’, what does that mean? I loved every moment.”

