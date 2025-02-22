Sonya Deville won’t talk negatively about WWE, Speedball Mike Bailey comments

– Sonya Deville (via Unwrapped) says she will never talk badly about the company after being released

“I see people leave WWE, and they say bad things about the company, or they talk junk, or they say whatever they say, and I cannot relate. I cannot.

I genuinely, from the bottom of my heart, cannot relate. I loved every minute of it. I love everybody there. I appreciate everything l got to do, everything I experienced.”

– Speedball Mike Bailey via X…

