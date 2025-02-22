Scott Steiner’s son Brock signs NIL deal with WWE

Brock Rechsteiner, the son of WWE Hall of Fame Scott Steiner, has reportedly signed a Next In Line deal with WWE. Brock’s brother Brandon Rechsteiner said the following to Jim Varsallone…

“So, my brother, he’ll be a superstar in the WWE, for sure. Growing up, I was the big WWE fan…..my dream for me and my brother would both be to do the best we can in what we do, which him for football, me for basketball, and then, for my brother, I know he really wants to be in WWE. He has signed an N.I.L. deal with WWE, so my dream for him would be to do really good in football, try to take it to the NFL, whatever that means, and then….he will be a WWE superstar because he’s so talented, and he has the charisma that my dad has.”

