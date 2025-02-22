Report on the current plan for NXT’s new mystery group

The New Faction for NXT has arrived #VengeanceDaypic.twitter.com/v4tymsZrcr — CrispyWrestling (@CrispyWrestlin) February 16, 2025

WWE is reportedly looking to turn NXT’s chaotic new mystery group into the new version of The Shield.

The group which currently consists of Dion Lennox, Saquon Shugars, Cutler James and Osiris Griffin has been creating havoc since making their debut back at NXT Vengeance Day on February 15.

It was noted that the hope internally is for them to achieve the same level of popularity as The Shield and become major stars, rather than ultimately be known as failed faction such as Retribution.

This was also the reason the group was given a version of The Shield’s Triple Powerbomb as the thought is that it will hopefully help them get over with the crowd.

(source: F4WOnline)

