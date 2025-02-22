Report on how Tony Khan conducts ‘production meetings’

Here’s how Tony Khan reportedly conducts ‘production meetings’ in AEW after complaints from talent saying he doesn’t:

“I hear all the time he doesn’t. He apparently says that he does. Well, how can this be? I heard from wrestlers that he didn’t, I heard through the grapevine that he says that he does. So how is this possible? Well, what it is, is like a lot of things in life – ‘How do you describe a production meeting?’

“What he does is he will meet with the producers over the course of the afternoon, ‘Hey, bring in Daniels’, and then he’ll meet with ‘this person’, and then he’ll talk to Mike Mansury or whatever.

“To him, that’s a production meeting. To the people complaining, that’s not a production meeting. What they’re talking about is, everybody involved should sit in a room, together, at the same time, get the format, ‘This is what’s gonna happen at the beginning, this is what’s gonna happen next, this is what’s gonna happen next’, and go over the show. That is what is not happening.

“So for whatever reason, he doesn’t want to do that. Or I don’t know if he doesn’t have time or what the feeling is. But to him, it’s fine to just call in this producer, ‘Here’s your segment, blah blah blah’, call in the next person, ‘These are your segments, blah blah blah’, ‘Hey Mansury, we’re doing this’.

“So, it’s whatever you wanna say a production meeting is. There are meetings before the show over what’s gonna happen, but there are not traditional ‘get everyone together in a room at 3 O’Clock’, they don’t do that.”

(Bryan Alvarez on Wrestling Observer Live)

