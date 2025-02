NXT Live Results / Ft Pierce, Fl / Fri Feb 21, 2025

The Ring Announcer for the evening is Blake Howard.

Hank Walker and Tank Ledger defeat Anthony Luke and Jasper Troy.

Wren Sinclair defeats Thea Hail.

Ridge Holland defeats Bronco Nima.

Adriana Rizzo defeats Nikkita Lyons.

Josh Briggs and Yoshiki Inamura defeat The No Quarter Catch Crew: Myles Borne and Tavion Heights.

Lash Legend defeats Tatum Paxley.

Trick Williams defeats Charlie Dempsey.

NXT Heritage Cup Champion Lexis King defeats Channing Lorenzo.

Main Event: NXT Women’s North American Champion Stephanie Vaquer defeats Karmen Petrovic.

Thanks to @NO1BIGT_123 and @TrevorMurray in attendance.

CREDIT: WRESTLING BODYSLAM.COM

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email