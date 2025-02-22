Notes on Baron Corbin, R-Truth, Ronda Rousey, Vince McMahon, more

– Jacob Fatu vs. Solo Sikoa is reportedly “not booked” right now for WrestleMania, with one of them currently being factored into other booking plans.

(Source: Wrestling Observer Newsletter)

– Vince McMahon’s original vision for the 2022 women’s Royal Rumble was for Ronda Rousey to win it by eliminating the entire field.

(Source: Fightful Select)

• R-Truth (Via Denise Salcedo) on having a crush on his teacher:

“I did because she used to eat yogurt, you know what I’m saying? And I had never had yogurt before, so I was like, ‘Damn, how does yogurt taste?'”

– Baron Corbin (Bishop Dyer) on how he felt on WWE release:

“I was bummed. I think my feelings were hurt a little bit sadly enough because of everything I’ve given to the company for 13 years. Getting called on a Thursday, ‘Hey, we need you here tomorrow. We know you were supposed to be off this weekend.’ or leaving for my family vacation, eight months ago when we were in Spain on a family vacation, to fly to Scotland to do a match.”

(Source: Busted Open Radio)

