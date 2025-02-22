Mike Tyson to appear at WWE World on WrestleMania Sunday

WWE today announced that Hall of Famer Mike Tyson will be appearing at WWE World on Sunday, April 20.

Tickets for WWE World are being sold for $86.25 per day or $345 for a five-day entrance. Photo and autograph ops with most of the WWE Superstars and Legends on a particular day require additional payment although prices have not been released yet.

Tyson will also be attending WrestleCon the day before on Saturday, April 19 starting at 11:30AM at the Westgate Las Vegas Resort & Casino. That appearance will conflict with the NXT Stand & Deliver show which is set for an 11AM start time.

Tickets for WWE World are available now through Fanatics Events.

