Mike Tyson to appear at WWE World on WrestleMania Sunday

Feb 22, 2025 - by Colin Vassallo

WWE today announced that Hall of Famer Mike Tyson will be appearing at WWE World on Sunday, April 20.

Tickets for WWE World are being sold for $86.25 per day or $345 for a five-day entrance. Photo and autograph ops with most of the WWE Superstars and Legends on a particular day require additional payment although prices have not been released yet.

Tyson will also be attending WrestleCon the day before on Saturday, April 19 starting at 11:30AM at the Westgate Las Vegas Resort & Casino. That appearance will conflict with the NXT Stand & Deliver show which is set for an 11AM start time.

Tickets for WWE World are available now through Fanatics Events.

