McMahon’s attorneys challenge Janel Grant’s revised lawsuit

Janel Grant’s legal team submitted a motion on January 31 to amend her lawsuit against Vince McMahon, John Laurinaitis, and WWE, introducing new allegations regarding McMahon’s alleged conduct toward her.

McMahon’s legal team has filed an opposition, seeking to block Grant’s motion. They argue that her request is both untimely and made in bad faith.

McMahon’s attorneys, led by Jessica T. Rosenberg of Akin Gump, stated that Grant’s filing is “teeming with proposed additional allegations” that were available when she initially filed her complaint and is merely “a bad faith attempt to use this Court’s docket to gain an advantage in the court of public opinion.”

From Wrestlenomics:

McMahon’s side contends that Grant has provided no legitimate reason for the delay in filing the amendment and that many of the proposed changes—few of which, they say, are even new allegations—are legally futile.

The filing accuses Grant’s legal team of attempting to inject “stale” allegations for media attention, citing her attorneys’ previous statements. The opposition document also asserts that many of Grant’s new claims stem from information she purportedly had when the lawsuit was initially filed but chose not to include at the time.

Additionally, McMahon’s lawyers argue that any new allegations related to his alleged coercion of Grant into signing a January 2022 NDA, which is a central element in the legal case, are irrelevant because she accepted the first $1 million settlement payment. By keeping the financial compensation, they argue, Grant effectively ratified the contract, nullifying any claims of duress.

The legal team for Janel Grant then issued this response:

“Vince McMahon’s latest filing serves only to cover up the years of round-the-clock abuse and exploitation Janel Grant suffered at the hands of WWE’s top executives. Her amended complaint is key to understanding Ms. Grant’s commodification at the company in all its sordid details. The amended complaint brings into clearer focus that Ms. Grant’s “job” was never to support the mission of WWE — it was only to satisfy the twisted desires of Vince McMahon and John Laurinaitis. It’s time for the full truth to come to light.”

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

