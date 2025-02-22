Matches announced for AEW Revolution and Dynamite, Released WWE talent backstage at TNA taping

Feb 22, 2025

– Deonna Purrazzo vs. Harley Cameron announced for AEW Dynamite …

– Will Ospreay vs. Kyle Fletcher in a Steel Cage Match at AEW Revolution …

– Also confirmed, “The Hollywood Ending” takes place at AEW Revolution, when Toni Storm defends the AEW Women’s World Championship against the former champion Mariah May.

– Elektra López (Karissa Rivera) was backstage at the TNA taping at Full Sail yesterday.

(Source: @luchalibreonlin)

