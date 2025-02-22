Matches announced for AEW Revolution and Dynamite, Released WWE talent backstage at TNA taping
– Deonna Purrazzo vs. Harley Cameron announced for AEW Dynamite …
This Wednesday, 2/26
San Diego, CA
Wednesday Night Dynamite: Deonna Purrazzo vs Harley Cameron
After the challenge was made on Collision tonight, it's been accepted for Wednesday Night Dynamite!
Will The Virtuosa Feel The Wrath
THIS WEDNESDAY?
— Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) February 23, 2025
– Will Ospreay vs. Kyle Fletcher in a Steel Cage Match at AEW Revolution …
AEW Revolution
Sun March 9 LIVE on PPV, Crypto.com Arena Los Angeles!
Steel Cage Match: Will Ospreay vs Kyle Fletcher
Steel Cage Match: Will Ospreay faces Kyle Fletcher 1-on-1 at AEW Revolution!
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) February 23, 2025
– Also confirmed, “The Hollywood Ending” takes place at AEW Revolution, when Toni Storm defends the AEW Women’s World Championship against the former champion Mariah May.
– Elektra López (Karissa Rivera) was backstage at the TNA taping at Full Sail yesterday.
(Source: @luchalibreonlin)