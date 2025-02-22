Matches announced for AEW Revolution and Dynamite, Released WWE talent backstage at TNA taping

– Deonna Purrazzo vs. Harley Cameron announced for AEW Dynamite …

This Wednesday, 2/26@TBSNetwork + @StreamOnMax

San Diego, CA

Wednesday Night #AEWDynamite@DeonnaPurrazzo vs @harleycameron_ After the challenge was made on #AEWCollision tonight, it’s been accepted for Wednesday Night Dynamite!

Will The Virtuosa Feel The Wrath

THIS WEDNESDAY? pic.twitter.com/aliedYsv1V — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) February 23, 2025

– Will Ospreay vs. Kyle Fletcher in a Steel Cage Match at AEW Revolution …

#AEWRevolution

Sun March 9 LIVE on PPV@cryptocomarena Los Angeles! Steel Cage Match: Will Ospreay vs Kyle Fletcher Two bitter enemies locked in a STEEL CAGE, bruv! @WillOspreay faces @TheDonCallis Family's @KyleFletcherPro 1-on-1 at #AEW Revolution! pic.twitter.com/MDDqvEu2Bn — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) February 23, 2025

– Also confirmed, “The Hollywood Ending” takes place at AEW Revolution, when Toni Storm defends the AEW Women’s World Championship against the former champion Mariah May.

– Elektra López (Karissa Rivera) was backstage at the TNA taping at Full Sail yesterday.

(Source: @luchalibreonlin)

