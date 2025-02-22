Marina Shafir: ” I just want to f*** girls up”

Marina Shafir detailed how she got paired with Jon Moxley, emphasizing her dedication to improving her craft. She recalled a meeting where management discussed helping talent get more experience:

“Months before, there was a leak to the dirt sheets. Somebody was leaking s*** and we would have those meetings before the show. One of those meetings, it was, ‘Hey, we’re trying to figure out what indie shows we can work with because I know you guys need reps. Let us know if you want help with that. I know a lot of you guys need development.’”

After the meeting, she took the initiative to seek help from Moxley:

“After the meeting was done, everyone left, and I went up to Mox and was like, ‘I need help. I know I have something, but if I don’t get help with it, it’ll just be wasted. Maybe you can help me.’”

This led to connections with Sami Callihan and Matt Farmer from DEFY Wrestling, where she began working indie shows. Through post-match reviews and feedback, she refined her skills:

“After each match, having a skull session and just watching it back and understand what little shifts need to be made. Moments, transitions. ‘Marina, you really need to work on this, for real.’ [Moxley] just started mentoring me and it evolved into where I am now.”

Shafir embraced her hard-hitting style, recognizing her uniqueness in the wrestling world:

“I’m not a glittery girl. I wish I had the capacity to be sparkly and showboating, but I just want to f*** girls up. That’s why people appreciate me. I have that, ‘Oh s***. This girl is about to get f***** up.’ Not many girls have that aura about them. I hate that word, but I have to embrace it because that is what, visually, the main thing people saw about me. I can’t help my b**** face, my big ass shoulders and my ability to take a beating and get back up every time. That’s what was needed for this.”

Additionally, she discussed her role as Moxley’s protector, ensuring his safety during entrances and interactions with fans:

“I felt like I was asking the right questions, and I was getting very productive answers for that stuff. Even the little nuances, we would talk about that. I am Mox’s protector because I have a skillset like no other. I’m pretty much prepared for any situation in real life. People try to touch him when we’re walking out. You’re not touching him. People trying to interfere. You’re not touching him. I don’t mind being a b****. I feel I take orders very well and I get the job done. If I don’t, I’m repenting and I’m trying to do better next time.”

Through her partnership with Moxley, Shafir has grown as a wrestler and embraced her identity in the ring, carving out a space as a dominant force.

Source: Talk is Jericho

