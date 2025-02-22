Isla Dawn addresses her WWE release, Nia Jax praises her tag team partner

– Isla Dawn has addressed her WWE release in a new social media video captioned ‘RIP’:

“One of the sad facts of life is you won’t hear some of the good things people have to say about you until you’re gone. Everyone bottles up their emotions only to pour them over your lifeless frame when it is just a little too late. ‘Oh my god I’m going to miss her.’ ‘Oh my god she was a champion, she was a star, she did not deserve this’.

“Did I deserve this? No, but I did need it. I was bleeding out, this was the pressure on the gauze. I was crashing, this was the thing that revived me. My heart stopped on the the table but someone down there sent me back up knowing it wasn’t quite my time. The white witch is gone, the unholy enchantress buried in the grave. Two-time tag team champion, ashes in an urn. But don’t grieve for me, Isla Dawn is not dead yet.”

– During a recent interview with TV Insider, Nia Jax threw huge praise at her tag team partner Candice LeRae.

She said, “She is one of the best women’s wrestlers in the world. She doesn’t get enough flowers. I saw an opportunity to bring in one of the most talented wrestlers in the world. I thought, “Why not?” I could learn so much from her. She has given me so many pointers. I watch her work and take notes and think she is incredible.”

