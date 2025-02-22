AEW Collision Results Feb 22nd

AEW Collision Results…

• Collision kicks off with Mariah May attacking Timeless Toni Storm

Mariah takes out Toni with The Storm Zero, and says she wants a Hollywood Ending against Toni at Revolution

• Gabe Kidd beats The Butcher

• A vignette is shown for Speedball Mike Bailey

• Hologram beats The Beast Mortos

• Julia Hart beats Queen Aminata

• Brian Cage & Lance Archer win a squash match & tell The Hurt Syndicate that they are coming after them and the AEW Tag Team Titles

MVP says that Cage & Archer haven’t done anything to merit a Title shot, but will give them an opportunity to earn one

• Kyle Fletcher accepts Will Ospreay’s challenge for a Steel Cage Match and it’s made official for Revolution

• The Death Riders beat Daniel Garcia, Angelo Parker, & Matt Menard to retain the AEW Trios Titles

After the match PAC keeps Angelo in The Brutalizer, but The Undisputed Kingdom make the save

Cope makes his way to the ring and takes out PAC with a Conchairto

• Brody King beats Max Caster

• Harley Cameron says that AEW Grand Slam Australia was just the beginning for her, and she won’t stop until every single person feels the wrath of Harley Cameron

• Chris Jericho beats Bandido to retain the ROH World Title

