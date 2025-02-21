The road to WWE Elimination Chamber: Toronto continues tonight in “The NOLA.”

WWE SmackDown returns live at 8/7c on USA Network from the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, Louisiana.

On tap for tonight’s three-hour blue brand prime time program is the return of The Rock, Drew McIntyre vs. Jimmy Uso, Tiffany Stratton vs. Candice LeRae, DIY vs. Pretty Deadly for the WWE Tag-Team Championships, appearances by Cody Rhodes and more.

The following are complete WWE SmackDown results from Friday, February 21, 2025. The following report was written by Gerweck.net reporter Matt Boone (@MattBoone0709) as the show aired live from 8-11pm EST. on USA Network.

WWE SMACKDOWN RESULTS 2/21/25

As always, “WWE Then. Now. Forever. Together.” narrated by Paul “Triple H” Levesque kicks off this week’s show. We see a shot of the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, LA. as Joe Tessitore welcomes us to the show.

Tessitore runs through media headlines, which are shown on screen, of the news over the last 24 hours regarding The Rock being here tonight. We then see arrival shots of various Superstars.

Nick Aldis Gives Cody Rhodes Some News

The arrival shots wrap up with Cody Rhodes running into SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis, who informs him that he has been removed from the six-man tag-team main event originally advertised for tonight. Cody doesn’t like it.

He wants to know who he has to talk to to get himself back in. Aldis says there isn’t anyone, as it comes from “The Final Boss,” and “The Final Boss” wants to see Cody in the ring tonight. Aldis walks off as Cody is lost in thought.

Drew McIntyre vs. Jimmy Uso

Inside the arena, we hear the familiar sounds of Drew McIntyre’s theme music and out comes “The Scottish Psychopath” to kick off this week’s show with the first match of the evening.

After he settles in the ring, the camera shoots backstage and Jimmy Uso does a Jey Uso style walk-up, minus the sea of fans in the background, talking into the camera in hyped fashion about Drew and Elimination Chamber. He settles inside the squared circle and the bell sounds to get this one officially off-and-running.

Uso starts strong, but McIntyre quickly takes over and settles into the offensive lead. He hits a reverse Alabama Slam into the steel steps with authority. He hops on the commentary desk and gloats as the fans boo and the show heads into a mid-match commercial break.

When the show returns, Uso tries firing up on offense, but McIntyre beats him down and starts giving him the Roman Reigns during pandemic treatment, stalking and talking to him all-along-the-way.

Uso rolls him up for the win out of nowhere, but then McIntyre does a brutal post-match attack of Uso. Security breaks it up, but McIntyre breaks free and attacks more.

Winner: Jimmy Uso

Tension Still Exists Between Solo Sikoa & Jacob Fatu

In the parking lot, we see a car pull up. Out pops Solo Sikoa. He sees Jacob Fatu and Tama Tonga. Sikoa says last week what happened to Tonga was an accident.

Fatu says that’s good because if it wasn’t he wouldn’t be standing in front of them. Fatu tells Sikoa that since the six man is now a regular tag match, it’ll be him and Sikoa taking on Priest and Strowman.

Fatu says he’ll run the plays. Solo says that’s why he loves him and walks off as Fatu just glares. Tessitore plugs The Rock’s return again and the show heads into another commercial break.

The Miz & Carmelo Hayes vs. LA Knight & R-Truth

Backstage, R-Truth, Carmelo Hayes and The Miz are talking. Miz likes the name “Melo don’t Miz” still for a team name. Truth tells Hayes that Miz wants him to say it’s awesome. Hayes refuses and walks off leaving Miz hanging. Truth mentioned having a Louisiana legend for his partner.

Inside the arena, Miz and Hayes make their way out to the ring together to Miz’s music. As they settle in the ring, Tessitore adds to the speculation surrounding Truth’s partner. On that note, the show heads into a quick pre-match commercial break.

When the show returns, a WWE LFG preview airs for this weekend and then a special Zelina Vega vignette airs. She boasts her title history in WWE and being the former Queen of the Ring. Standing in front of a fancy looking motorcycle, she says her dreams are a lot bigger than everyone’s measuring stick. It isn’t over until she says it is.

Hayes and Miz are shown bickering at each other in the ring as Tessitore does a live ad read for WWE Elimination Chamber: Toronto and other promotional efforts. The theme for R-Truth hits and out he comes to a nice reaction from the NOLA crowd.

Truth does his usual freestyle rap entrance at the top of the stage. He then asks for the music to be cut off. He hypes up his tag-team partner being a local legend born and bred right here in New Orleans. He introduces Louisiana Knight. Out comes LA Knight.

You know, because Louisiana’s initials are LA. Knight comes out informing Truth he’s from Maryland. Truth puts New Orleans beads around Knight’s neck and gives him a sub. The two head to the ring together after the bad comedy and then the tag match gets underway.

After some early back-and-forth action, Truth finally gets a hot tag and goes through John Cena’s five moves of doom, including the five knuckle shuffle and the STFU submission.

Out of nowhere, Shinsuke Nakamura attacks Knight at ringside. This leads to Hayes and Miz hitting a double-team finisher for the win. After the match, the show heads into a commercial break.

Winners: The Miz & Carmelo Hayes

Tiffany Stratton vs. Candice LeRae

A Charlotte Flair vignette airs when the show returns. After it wraps up, her opponent for WrestleMania 41, reigning WWE Women’s Champion Tiffany Stratton, makes her way out to the ring. Yes, it is, in fact, Tiffy-Time. Barrett plugs Stratton & Trish Stratus vs. Nia Jax & Candice LeRae at WWE Elimination Chamber: Toronto.

Stratton says she and Trish are gonna beat down Jax and LeRae at Chamber. She then tells Charlotte the rumors are true — she likes to kick people when they’re down, in reference to her challenging her for WrestleMania last week. She says at WrestleMania she’s coming for what Charlotte cares about most — being the number one girl in all of WWE.

Nia Jax’s theme hits and out she comes with LeRae. The two tell Stratton she won’t even make it to WrestleMania after what they do to her at the Chamber PLE. She says then she’ll take back her title. Stratton tells Nia to give it up. The title isn’t hers anymore. Jax and LeRae say they should beat Stratton down now. The show heads to a break.

The show returns to the match in progress. Charlotte Flair makes her way out and takes a seat on special guest commentary during the action. Stratton ends up hitting the prettiest moonsault ever for the win. After the match, Jax and LeRae attack. Trish Stratus runs out to make the save, but ends up laid out as well. Charlotte stands over Stratton.

Winner: Tiffany Stratton

Backstage With Cody Rhodes, Damian Priest & Braun Strowman

Backstage, Damian Priest asks Cody Rhodes what The Rock is doing here tonight. Cody says it’s WrestleMania time, so your guess is as good as his. He says it’ll no doubt be eventful out there later. Priest tells Cody he’s coming for his title after Chamber. Cody says he’d have it no other way.

Braun Strowman walks up and tells Priest he had Jacob Fatu dead to rights last week before Solo Sikoa got involved, otherwise the Chamber would look a lot different. Priest says he got there first, it is what it is. They talk about their main event tag bout later in the show. The show heads to another commercial break.

Naomi vs. Liv Morgan

The show returns to Byron Saxton backstage with Naomi and Bianca Belair. Saxton talks to them about Jade Cargill’s attacker. Naomi says they’re sure it was Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez.

They say they’ll get their revenge at Elimination Chamber, and Naomi says Morgan will get her comeuppance tonight. A video package for Alexa Bliss is shown. She talks about liking the Chamber.

When the package wraps up, we return inside the arena where it’s time for one-on-one action between Naomi and Morgan. Instead, Morgan and Rodriguez attack Naomi and Belair before the match. Rodriguez and Morgan first take out Belair and then go after Naomi. Officials run down to break this beat down up and Morgan and Rodriguez leave.

Winner: No Contest

The Rock Has Arrived

The Rock is shown arriving to the building just as the show heads to another commercial. When the show returns, Nick Aldis is yelling at Morgan and Rodriguez backstage for their actions. They laugh and walk off.

Chelsea Green and Piper Niven walk up and annoy Aldis at the worst possible time, as he’s already super annoyed. He tells Chelsea she’ll be in action next week in Toronto, and it’s gonna be a good one. Green says she needs more information.

Inside the arena, The Rock’s theme hits and transitions into some Lil Wayne music to play to the New Orleans crowd, before settling into his slower heel Rock entrance tune. He takes his time making his way to the ring and poses on the ropes for the loudest crowd reaction of the night.

Through a lot of bleeping and censoring due to profanity, The Rock wastes no time announcing that WrestleMania 42 will take place at the Superdome in New Orleans, LA. in 2026. He then sings “The Saints go Marching In” and yells at the crowd for trying to turn it into sing-along with The Final Boss.

Rock says he didn’t just return to bring the gift of WrestleMania coming to the NOLA. He’s got more. He wants to call a man out now that he admires. A man the fans admire. The WWE Champion Cody Rhodes. The theme for “The American Nightmare” hits and out he comes to join The Rock in the ring.

Once he settles in the ring, Cody and Rock embrace and share a hug as his music is still playing. Fans can be heard booing this. His music dies down and the loud “Cody! Cody!” chants pick up. He poses to the crowd with his title held high for a loud roar. Rock asks Cody if that feels good. He says “They love you, man.”

Rock talks about how he and Cody have become good friends since WrestleMania last year. He talks about them getting drunk and having a good time. He says their moms have become friends, too. He shows a photo on the big screen of Momma Rhodes and Momma Rock hanging out together.

Rock talks about being on the board of TKO. He says he wants Cody to be something that’s more than a great champion. He wants him to be The Rock’s champion. Cody says Rock already knows, he’s not Rock’s champion. He’s the fans’ champion. Rock says he knows that.

He tells Cody he’s got millions of followers on social media, but Rock has half a billion. He says he’s here, but wants Cody to be even higher. That’s what he means by saying he wants Cody to be Rock’s champion. He says he has the keys to all the doors. He’s the most followed man in America.

He tells Cody he invited him to Moana 2. He can make his babies dreams come true. He says he knows his baby. He just needs Cody to be his champion. Cody looks lost in thought. He says they’re both momma’s boys and girl-dads. He tells a fan to shut up or he’ll slap a fan in the face.

“I’m trying to have a moment, shut your mouth!” The one thing Rock has never had, that he wants more than anything, is a brother – and that’s what Cody can be. He says his goal last year was to face his cousin Roman Reigns at WrestleMania, and Cody knows it. He mentions trying to move Cody aside last year.

He says Cody said “f**k that,” which is bleeped off the show. He says Cody stood up to him. Also, in front of the world, Cody slapped him. He says no one does that and gets away with it, but that’s why Cody is special, and that’s why Cody should be Rock’s champion. Rock doesn’t want Cody’s answer tonight. He wants him to think about it and he’ll meet him in Toronto at Elimination Chamber, and Cody can give him the answer then.

Before he leaves, he wants Cody to know this — the one thing he wants more than anything else in this world is “that.” Cody asks if he’s talking about his title. Rock says “No no my brother. I want your soul.” He smiles and puts his hand on Cody’s cheek. “I’ll see you in Toronto, on March 1st, at Elimination Chamber.” He walks off as fans boo. The show heads into another commercial.

WWE Tag-Team Championship

DIY (c) vs. Pretty Deadly

When the show returns, Tessitore and Barrett help fans digest all that went down during The Rock’s return and promo segment with Cody Rhodes. We then see a plug for a press conference with The Rock taking place after the show.

Inside the arena, WWE Tag-Team Champions DIY come to the ring cutting a heel promo. Their music dies down and the theme for their opponents plays. Down comes the disco ball and out comes Pretty Deadly. The challengers attack DIY as soon as they hit the ring.

They clear DIY out of the ring and then when things settle, the bell sounds and Ciampa takes the early offensive lead over Elton Prince, before tagging in Gargano, who lays him out on the floor as the show heads into a mid-match commercial break.

