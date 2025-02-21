WWE News and Notes including a change in plans for tonight’s Smackdown

– Finn Balor failing to kick out of the Seth Rollins Pedigree from last week’s WWE Raw, has been edited out of the replay that is being streamed on Nexflix.

– WWE has reportedly cut Liv Morgan vs. Naomi from SmackDown, in order to make room for The Rock.

Will it be a #DIY victory or the greatest chapter of the Pretty Deadly musical tomorrow night on #SmackDown? pic.twitter.com/VZL3cZoIpp — WWE (@WWE) February 21, 2025

– Tony Khan believed that Ricky Saints (Starks) was leaving AEW due to his connection with Cody Rhodes, reports The Wrestling Observer Newsletter.

– Jesse Ventura (via The Body Shop) says he’s happy to be a part of WWE again and would love to host SNME for years to come. “I’ll state this: If WWE comes back for another 4 episodes next year, I really hope I can sign and do 4 more Saturday Night’s Main Events next year!”

