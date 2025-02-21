WWE News and Notes including a change in plans for tonight’s Smackdown

Feb 21, 2025 - by Steve Gerweck

Finn Balor failing to kick out of the Seth Rollins Pedigree from last week’s WWE Raw, has been edited out of the replay that is being streamed on Nexflix.

– WWE has reportedly cut Liv Morgan vs. Naomi from SmackDown, in order to make room for The Rock.

– Tony Khan believed that Ricky Saints (Starks) was leaving AEW due to his connection with Cody Rhodes, reports The Wrestling Observer Newsletter.

Jesse Ventura (via The Body Shop) says he’s happy to be a part of WWE again and would love to host SNME for years to come. “I’ll state this: If WWE comes back for another 4 episodes next year, I really hope I can sign and do 4 more Saturday Night’s Main Events next year!”

Post Category: News     Tags: , ,

Leave a Reply

Female of the Day

Emersyn Jayne

view pictures
View All

Love what you're reading? Help support GERWECK.net

DONATE with Paypal