WWE hall of fame ceremony change

In recent years, the WWE Hall of Fame ceremony has taken place right after WrestleMania Smackdown. A change could be taking place as Twitter/X account @WrestleVotes noted the following…

”After speaking with sources, we’ve heard varying speculation about when and where the 2025 WWE Hall of Fame ceremony will take place. Some within the company strongly dislike the recent format of the ceremony following SmackDown. We’re told WWE is considering a change, with no mention of the time or place in any WM promotional material so far.”

Paul “Triple H” Levesque and Michelle McCool have been confirmed for the ceremony so far.

