Woods and Kingston reflect on how Big E’s neck injury impacted The New Day

Xavier Woods and Kofi Kingston have reflected on how Big E’s neck injury impacted The New Day, acknowledging that the faction should have evolved sooner. Woods expressed frustration over their stagnation, saying, “We stayed the same. We stayed The New Day. We stayed bright, colorful and unicorn horns and, ‘Yay! Ice cream and pancakes.’ We stayed that way for E, not realizing E wasn’t coming back.”

He emphasized that they should have adapted long ago, noting how other wrestlers have embraced change: “We should have evolved and changed into something else years ago. Every single other person on the roster has explored their minds and the new space they have.” Woods specifically pointed out the intensity of newer stars, saying, “We have guys like Bron Breakker on the roster now. Killers! Guys like Bronson Reed. Killers! And we’re supposed to stay the same? No, we can’t.”

Their words highlight a desire for transformation, acknowledging that remaining unchanged in a constantly shifting industry has held them back.

Source: SHAK Wrestling

