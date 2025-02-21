The Rock to “handle business” and “deliver a big beautiful gift” to New Orleans tonight

In a comment posted on social media, The Rock said that he was coming to New Orleans to “handle business” tonight live on Smackdown.

The Final Boss also said that he will be there to “deliver a big beautiful gift to the city of New Orleans,” rumored to be the announcement of WrestleMania 42 from the Caesars Superdome in downtown NOLA next year.

But that’s not all.

The Rock said that after all that, he will “f*ck up a certain someone’s life with the Final Boss gospel,” whatever that may mean.

The Rock’s participation in this year’s WrestleMania remains up in the air, with wrestling insiders reporting that he will not be wrestling on the show. But as Triple H indicated in the press release, anything can happen when The Final Boss comes to town!

Colin Vassallo been editor of Wrestling-Online since 1996

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

