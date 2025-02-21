Post-SmackDown Press Conference Recap

The Rock kicks off the media event discussing why WWE chose to go back to New Orleans for a third WrestleMania. He talks about the Rich wrestling history and the perseverance of the city. He then gets asked about the music and him showing love to Lil’Wayne. After getting some tequila, he gets asked about the Netflix partnership. Everything is running smooth he feels.

The Rock shares that he had a few shots of tequila with Cody Rhodes following their segment tonight

The Rock says when it comes to the Final Boss character and Cody Rhodes, it never has to culminate in a match:

“In the world of pro-wrestling, everything culminates in a match. What I love about the character of the Final Boss and Cody Rhodes, is it’s not about the title, it never has to culminate in a match. I think to have a storyline and two characters that are very popular, to never have to get in the ring for a match, and have this compelling and off-putting thing ‘he wants his soul’, what does that mean? I loved every moment.”

The Rock is asked about cheat food and performers from New Orleans, but gets side tracked about his football coach. He then goes back to talking about “cutting his teeth” in New Orleans. He finishes off discussing almost going to MMA after WrestleMania 13 and Vince calling him to turn heel, saved his career.

WWE Post Event press conference, LIVE from New Orleans, LA following Friday Night #SmackDown https://t.co/Bv5XI6qQZ4 — WWE (@WWE) February 22, 2025

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

