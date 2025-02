The Rock says he’s coming for Cody Rhodes tonight on SmackDown …

NEW ORLEANS, the Final Boss has arrived ✈️

This exact Rolex was the gift from our @WWE Champion @CodyRhodes to me, about 5 hours before our Wrestlemania match at WM40.

Its time. #smackdown #live #tonight @usanetwork 8ET/7CT pic.twitter.com/mulKbgYc19

— Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) February 21, 2025