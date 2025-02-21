Tessa Blanchard comments after Impact (video), new TNA Sacrifice match announced, birthdays

– TNA posted:

EXCLUSIVE: Tessa Blanchard gives her comments on @milanmiracle 's ultimatum! Either she competes NEXT WEEK on #TNAiMPACT or she's FIRED! pic.twitter.com/vExE0oQxY8

– Match added to the upcoming TNA Sacrifice event:

BREAKING: @TheTreyMiguel, @ZacharyWentz and @The_Ace_Austin will battle @WWENXT's @WesLee_WWE, @_Tysonwwe_ and @TyriekIgwe_WWE in a 6 Man Tag Team Match at #TNASacrifice streaming LIVE on TNA+ from the El Paso County Coliseum in El Paso, Texas!

Get tickets and be there LIVE:… pic.twitter.com/7CwdG1eOWd

— TNA Wrestling (@ThisIsTNA) February 21, 2025