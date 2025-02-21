Tessa Blanchard comments after Impact (video), new TNA Sacrifice match announced, birthdays
– TNA posted:
EXCLUSIVE: Tessa Blanchard gives her comments on @milanmiracle's ultimatum! Either she competes NEXT WEEK on #TNAiMPACT or she's FIRED! pic.twitter.com/vExE0oQxY8
— TNA Wrestling (@ThisIsTNA) February 21, 2025
– Match added to the upcoming TNA Sacrifice event:
BREAKING: @TheTreyMiguel, @ZacharyWentz and @The_Ace_Austin will battle @WWENXT's @WesLee_WWE, @_Tysonwwe_ and @TyriekIgwe_WWE in a 6 Man Tag Team Match at #TNASacrifice streaming LIVE on TNA+ from the El Paso County Coliseum in El Paso, Texas!
Get tickets and be there LIVE:… pic.twitter.com/7CwdG1eOWd
— TNA Wrestling (@ThisIsTNA) February 21, 2025
– Happy Birthday to Carlito, Giulia, Ricky Starks (Saints), Brodus Clay, Crimson, Wes Brisco and referee Billy Silverman.
Happy Birthday to our Champion, The Beautiful Madness Giulia. pic.twitter.com/VhkqvNqzWW
— GIULIA ZONE | Fan Account (@Giulia_Zone) February 21, 2025